Sams Teach Yourself C in 24 Hours

(Imprint: Sams)
(Publisher: Macmillan Computer Publishing)
Author: Tony Zhang
ISBN: 0672310686
Introduction
Contents
About this Book
Acknowledgments
Part I - The Basics of C
Hour 1 - Getting Started
Hour 2 - Writing Your First C Program
Hour 3 - The Essentials of C Programs
Hour 4 - Data Types and Names in C
Hour 5 - Reading from and Writing to Standard I/O
Part II - Operators and Control- Flow Statements
Hour 6 - Manipulating Data with Operators
Hour 7 - Doing the Same Thing Over and Over
Hour 8 - More Operators
Hour 9 - Playing with Data Modifiers and Math Functions
Hour 10 - Getting Controls
Part III - Pointers and Arrays
Hour 11 - An Introduction to Pointers
Hour 12 - Storing Similar Data Items
Hour 13 - Manipulating Strings
Hour 14 - Scope and Storage Classes in C
Part IV - Functions and Dynamic Memory Allocation
Hour 15 - Functions in C
Hour 16 - Applying Pointers
Hour 17 - Allocating Memory
Hour 18 - More Data Types and Functions
PART V - Structure, Union, File I/ O, and More
Hour 19 - Collecting Data Items of Different Types
Hour 20 - Unions: Another Way to Collect Dissimilar Data
Hour 21 - Disk File Input and Output: Part I
Hour 22 - Disk File Input and Output: Part II
Hour 23 - The C Preprocessor
Hour 24 - What You Can Do Now